Lisa Rinna left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2022, though has finally revealed the real reason behind her exit. Keep scrolling to find out why Lisa quit the show, her future reality TV plans and more.

Why Did Lisa Rinna Quit ‘RHOBH’?

Five months after announcing she was leaving the Bravo show, Lisa spoke to The Evening Standard’s ES Magazine about her departure.

“I didn’t want to live like that — I don’t think that’s healthy,” she told the outlet in an interview published on Friday, May 25. “The way the fanbase reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started.”

She then explained that starring on the reality show for eight seasons impacted her family, which influenced her decision to quit.

“I mean, we were getting death threats,” the Melrose Place alum revealed. “Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show!”

Lisa continued, “I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.”

How Did Lisa Rinna’s Mother Inspire Her to Leave ‘RHOBH’?

In addition to how the show impacted her family, Lisa said that she officially decided to leave RHOBH after she had a vision of her late mother Lois. The former reality star’s mother died in 2021 at the age of 93.

“It’s so wild because half the world will believe this, half the world will say, ‘That’s so weird,'” she admitted. “I was sleeping and I heard her say to me, ‘It’s time for you to go.'”

Lisa explained that she went to a psychic before she officially decided to quit the show, who confirmed the message from her late mother.

“I told a psychic and she said, ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go,’” the Days of Our Lives alum shared. “I’ve never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure.”

When Did Lisa Rinna Announce Her Exit From ‘RHOBH’?

Lisa shared her decision to leave RHOBH in January 2023.

“This is the longest job I have held in my ​35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said in a statement to Life & Style at the time. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The mother of two’s contract expired at the end of season 12 in 2022. “After taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations,” her reps confirmed that Lisa and the network made the mutual decision that she would not return for season 13.

Does Lisa Rinna Plan to Return to Reality TV?

Two months after she announced her exit from the show, Lisa addressed rumors that she wants to star on a reality show with her husband, Harry Hamlin, and their daughters, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin, while speaking to CR Fashion Book Issue 22 in March.

“Never say never,” she said at the time.