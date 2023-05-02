Missing in action! Taylor Swift did not make a surprise return to the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1.

The “Enchanted” singer’s absence came amid fan speculation that she would take a break from her Eras Tour for a quick trip to New York City. However, E! News reported that wasn’t the case. Instead of walking the red carpet, Taylor was actually getting ready for her upcoming live shows.

Keep reading for more details.

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip the 2023 Met Gala?

The musician was preparing for her forthcoming shows in Nashville on Friday, May 5, Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, according to E! News.

Not only does her Met Gala absence come amid her sold out tour, but it also follows her split from longtime love Joe Alwyn. Multiple outlets reported on April 8 that the couple had split after six years together.

“Some in Taylor’s inner circle aren’t so surprised by the breakup,” a source told Life & Style days after news of the split first broke. “They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans.”

Shutterstock (2)

The insider added, “This is life. People break up all the time. She will survive. She doesn’t hate Joe. For now, though, it just hurts a lot.”

When Was the Last Time Taylor Swift Was at the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a big part of Taylor’s past relationship as it’s been widely reported that the 2016 event was where she first met the Mary Queen of Scots actor. While this has never been confirmed outright by the former pair, the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress seemingly alludes to her appearance at the 2016 Met Gala in the song “Dress” from her Reputation album.

“Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached,” she sings on the track. She and Joe were together from 2016 until their split earlier this year. In February 2022, Life & Style confirmed that the duo were engaged.

That being said, the 2016 event was the last time that the singer walked the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. So, making her return as a single lady once again is iconic.

“Futuristic Gladiator Robot,” Taylor told Vogue of her look in 2016 on the red carpet. “That’s what I want.”

Taylor was cochair of the event that year, so her look held a lot of weight, and it just might be one of her most iconic outfits ever — a custom Louis Vuitton giving off edgy queen vibes. Unfortunately, she’s yet to top that!