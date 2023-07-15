Article written by Jacob Finster

Surgeons are problem solvers. They see something wrong, something out of place, something that could be improved, and they fix it. During his thirty-plus years of working as a plastic surgeon, Dr. Mel Thomas Ortega has had the opportunity to meet thousands of people who wanted his help. Patients come in all shapes and sizes, with different levels of preparedness and ideas about what a plastic surgeon can do for them.

Now and again, however, even the best problem solvers have to forgo tackling a problem. For example, with cosmetic surgery, a specific type of patient will occasionally present a challenge from the standpoint of professional ethics.

“When you have a patient who you’re pretty certain has a dysmorphic disorder, they perceive themselves as having defects and deformities, and they seek your help to ‘correct’ these deformities,” Dr. Ortega explains. “But when you examine them, you don’t see anything wrong. Those patients are difficult because they don’t want to hear ‘no.’”

As an experienced plastic surgeon, Dr. Mel Ortega is focused on the outcome, ensuring he doesn’t promise something he cannot do and does not agree to do things he doesn’t believe are necessary. Besides the ethical reasons for not wanting to operate on people that don’t need it, there are practical reasons, too — the patients will come back unhappy with the results.

Eventually, however, the patients who don’t like taking ‘no’ for an answer will find a doctor who’ll do what they ask. Young doctors are prone to trying too hard to please the patient, in Dr. Ortega’s experience, and there are always doctors who believe that the patient is the customer and the customer is always right.

The dysmorphic disorder isn’t the only reason Dr. Mel Ortega will be selective about his clients. People who see him at Spectrum Aesthetics, his primary office, and iBody Aesthetics, his secondary office, sometimes come in with ideas and preconceptions influenced by social media. Dr. Ortega sees it as a double-edged sword.

“If you have a doctor with expertise giving helpful information, that’s a sort of education. But people are subjected to a lot of input on social media that is just supposition and hearsay given out by people with no expertise in the field,” he says.

“If anything, they’re confusing people, and we as practitioners will sometimes have people who come in requesting unheard of things because they saw something on TikTok or Instagram, and they think that we can just do anything. And it’s up to us to say ‘no’ and get their feet back on the ground. Just because they have the money and want to do something doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.”

Trends can be a big problem when people take them too far. Even though he doesn’t judge anyone’s sense of aesthetics — everyone gets to decide what’s beautiful to them — Dr. Ortega still draws a line regarding achieving specific kinds of results. In his book, he’s trying to give people a natural look. A desire for an overdone look is one of the reasons to decline to work with a patient.

The screening process he implements in his offices is crucial for Dr. Mel Ortega. It’s in place to protect him, but also the patients. The process has multiple steps.

“The first thing we do is give out a questionnaire, and we decide based on the answers whether we think that they’re an appropriate candidate for whatever they might be interested in,” Dr. Ortega explains. “Then, the concierge informs me about the patient, their results, history, photographs, and what they’re interested in.”

These steps might be enough to give some recommendations. Still, Dr. Ortega is adamant that nothing is set in stone until a physical examination and an in-person interview occur. He’ll often see patients who have come to him after multiple consultations with other doctors. If that is the case, he still has to follow the ethical guidelines and provide them with his best opinion, regardless of what his colleagues might have said.

“I often see it with a combination of breast implants, breast lift, and reduction, as a way to deal with drooping breasts,” Dr. Ortega says. “And when patients tell me what they’ve been offered, I have to disagree with that doctor respectfully and explain it to them. I have nothing against breast implants or brazilian butt lift but I don’t want to put something artificial in your body that will require subsequent work in some way, shape, or form down the road.”

Eventually, however, Dr. Mel Ortega can only do so much to save his patients from themselves. Those he turns down will find other doctors to do it for them. People tend to want more work done and better results, combining procedures that shouldn’t be done together. And while it might work out fine for most patients, some will experience complications and even die.

“I don’t want to accept doing an operation on someone just because they asked me, and I was foolish enough to agree to do it,” finishes Dr. Ortega. “Because in the end, they will return to me and say you didn’t do a good job. And I can’t have that happen. I’m a doctor.”