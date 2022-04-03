Country singer Miranda Lambert isn’t attending the 2022 Grammy Awards, even though she’s nominated for two awards. So, why is the “Bluebird” artist skipping the show? Keep reading to find out her real reason.

“I’m not getting to go again,” Miranda said an interview with ABC Audio on Friday, April 1, explaining that the ceremony — which will be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas — is taking place in the middle of her pre-production for her upcoming “Bandwagon Tour,” which she is coheadlining with the band Little Big Town. Not only that, but she is also working on her new album, Palomino.

“So, I’m slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything,” the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer added.

This year, Miranda is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her single with Elle King, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” and Best Country Album for her collaboration with artists Jon Randall and Jack Ingram for The Marfa Tapes.

Despite the glum news, Miranda mentioned her collaborators would attend to “[represent] the home team.”

“We were on a group text this morning,” the Texas native revealed. “I feel like I have FOMO.”

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

While she’s bummed about missing the music industry’s biggest night of the year, Miranda reflected on winning a Grammy in 2021.

“I got to play [at] the Grammys last year, and I got to take one home, and I was just so thankful,” she added in the interview. “I’m grateful for what I already have.”

Last month, Miranda couldn’t attend the Academy of Country Music Awards due to her hectic schedule, which host Dolly Parton noted onstage while announcing she was named Entertainer of the Year.

“Unfortunately, Miranda couldn’t be here tonight because she’s working overseas,” the “Jolene” crooner said on March 7.

However, the “Kerosene” artist had the opportunity to express her thanks to the crowd through a pre-recorded video.

“This is my first time missing the ACMs in 17 years,” Miranda said in the clip. “My heart is a little broken, but I’m happy to be where I am. I’ve been waiting for this for a really, really long time. I actually never thought it would happen. But thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years and continuing to support me.”

She then dedicated her win to “all the singer-songwriter girls out there that put their blood, sweat and tears into their guitar strings.”

“We did it!” the country star concluded in her speech. “This is for us!”