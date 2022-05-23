Was Rob Kardashian at Kourtney, Travis Barker’s Wedding? Why They’ll ‘Celebrate’ With Him in L.A.

Missing one sibling! Rob Kardashian skipped Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy because he “wants to be private,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.”

Rob is a very private person,” explains the insider of why he chose to skip his sister’s nuptials. “He knew that the wedding would be on the world stage.” All of Kourtney’s other siblings — Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — were in attendance during the ceremony.

The couple will “celebrate with [Rob] in L.A.” in addition to other family and friends, including Kourt’s grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, who could not attend overseas.

“There are lots of people that they still have to celebrate with in L.A.,” says the insider, adding that the Poosh founder, 43, and Blink-182 drummer, 46, “want to do a big party” back in their hometown.

“Kourtney’s grandma is so important to her, as is Travis’ dad, [Randy Barker], and they couldn’t make the trip, which is why they were the witnesses at the L.A. license ceremony,” notes the insider in reference to the A-listers’ courthouse nuptials in Santa Barbara, California, on May 15.

Scott Disick was also noticeably absent from his ex’s big day, despite his and Kourtney’s kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, being in attendance. However, the Talentless founder, 38, who dated the reality star for nearly a decade, was never planning on making the trek.

“He wouldn’t go even if he was invited,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style in November 2021. “Seeing Kourtney walk down the aisle would feel like a dagger in the heart … He’d rather not be there.”

Instead, Scott jetted off somewhere fun. “Where [to]?” he captioned a photo of a plane window via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 22, before adding, “Next stop, the beach.”

In addition to family members, Pete Davidson also had to miss the lavish affair in Italy due to work commitments. Many fans hoped the 28-year-old would jump on a plane after his final appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 21 to make it in time to be girlfriend Kim’s date, but the comedian was not seen in photos from the event.

Kravis’ wedding was still a star-studded affair. Guests included Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Devin Booker.

As expected, Travis and Kourtney’s big day was absolutely stunning. The Kardashians star wore a white minidress paired with a mile-long lace veil while the Can I Say author looked dapper in a classy black tux. The bride and groom’s looks — and many of the guests — were designed by Dolce and Gabbana. A third source exclusively told Life & Style their big day “easily cost more than $2 million.”

“It was the most magical weekend of all time,” the third source said after they walked down the aisle, adding that all the guests could “feel the love.”