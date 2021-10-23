Fated! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker‘s red-hot romance will likely “result in children,” astrologer Jasmin Alejandrez-Prasad, known as Esoteric Esa, tells In Touch.

“Things will move fast for them,” Esa explains. “There is huge potential for them to have at least one child together and I would say a boy is more likely based off their charts.”

Travis, 45, and Kourtney, 42, started dating in late 2020 after being friends and neighbors for more than a decade. They went Instagram official with their relationship in February and just eight months later, they announced their engagement.

“Forever,” the Poosh founder captioned a pair of photos taken during Travis’ proposal via Instagram on October 17. The Blink-182 rocker commented, “FOREVER [infinity symbol emoji].”

As for wedding plans, Esa reveals picking a date that is timed perfectly with several cosmic events would be best for their nuptials. “If I were to advise them on a marriage date I would encourage them to elope sometime after December 19th when Chiron in Aries goes direct,” the “Better Work Bitch!” podcast host explains. “A January wedding during Capricorn season feels right based on their charts. They could potentially do a short engagement and marry around the Cancer full moon on January 17th or so, around that time frame.”

The couple’s charts not only reveals their extreme compatibility, but it also reveals that they are truly meant to be. “They’re definitely past-life soulmates because Barker’s Scorpio Sun aspects Kardashian’s 8th house of Scorpio,” Esa previously told Life & Style. “The 8th house is the house of past-lives and is traditionally ruled by Scorpio. His sun hitting her 8th house allows them to be compatible in sex, intimacy, explore their darker aspects of their personalities. Her changing her style to a more punk/rock personal is totally his Scorpio Sun letting her 8th house of Scorpio experiment in confidence.”

While Kourtney and Travis seem like the perfect match according to their charts, there are areas where they clash cosmically and will need to put in work to keep their relationship going strong.

“They both have Neptune in Sagittarius so this makes them independently a romantic at heart. However, they can have unrealistic expectations in love or about one another,” Esa tells In Touch. “Needing to be practical and practicing safe boundaries is key for these two. Also, her career and intense spotlight attention can overwhelm him. She might start retreating more from media and press so he can feel seen and heard in their relationship. Don’t be surprised if she isn’t in the spotlight too much by choice. We’ll see how that plays out with the matriarch, Kris Jenner.”