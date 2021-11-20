Momager’s blessing! Kris Jenner supports Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.



“Kris one hundred percent approves of Kim’s relationship with Pete,” the source says. “She has known Pete for years, trusts him and has even invited him to their Christmas festivities.”

Since Kris, 66, has welcomed Pete, 28, into the Kardashian-Jenner family, “she’d also love for him to make an appearance on the Kardashians new Hulu series at some point,” the insider adds. “Nothing is set in stone but she thinks he is a great fit for the show.”

Aside from Kris, the whole Kardashian-Jenner family is “stoked” for Kim now that she’s “finally found love again after filing for divorce from Kanye,” the source continues. “They haven’t seen her this excited about a guy in a long time.”

Kim, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star had been friends for years. The first time they were seen hanging out together was alongside her now-estranged husband, Kanye West, at Kid Cudi’s birthday party in January 2019.

Kim filed from divorce from Ye, 44, in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

Eight months later, the Skims founder and the Suicide Squad actor made headlines after Kim made her SNL debut on October 9. The duo starred in an Aladdin-inspired comedy sketch together, playing the main love interests and sealed their performance with a kiss.

Courtesy of Flavor Flav/Instagram

They were spotted hanging out on multiple excursions together, such as when they held hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on October 29 with a group of friends. Just four days later, Kim and Pete were seen on a quiet dinner date at Campania in the comedian’s hometown, Staten Island, New York, on November 2, and again on a group dinner outing at Zero Bond in Manhattan on November 3.

Just days after their back-to-back date nights in New York City, a second source exclusively confirmed that Kim and Pete were officially dating. “Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” the second insider told In Touch on November 6. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

The couple kept their relationship low-key, though. Pete even dodged the subject in an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on November 8.

“I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by,” the King of Staten Island actor teased. “People are, like, whispering and, you know, making eyes at me. But it is true, I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”

Kim and Pete made their first Instagram appearance together with Kris in Flavor Flav’s birthday tribute post to Pete on Wednesday, November 17, wearing matching plaid pajama bottoms.

“Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidsons birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” the artist captioned the group photo.

Kim and Pete seemingly confirmed their relationship status when they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California, that day.