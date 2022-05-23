You may recognize Will Poulter from his roles in We’re the Millers, The Maze Runner franchise, Dopesick and more. That said, the British actor also happens to be one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. Based on his social media activity and various public appearances, Will is single! To learn more about his relationship status and dating life, keep reading.

Who has Will Poulter dated?

The Detroit star definitely likes to keep his love life out of the spotlight. Since his rise to fame, Will has only been in one public relationship. The U.K. native dated actress Yasmeen Scott in 2019, as the pair was spotted at a number of events together, including Wimbledon, the premiere of The Little Stranger and Milan Fashion Week.

That said, things between Will and Yasmeen have seemingly fizzled out since.

Are Will Poulter and Florence Pugh dating?

In May 2022, photos of the Midsommar costars getting playful on the beach began making their way around Twitter. In one photo, a bikini-clad Florence appears to be rubbing Will’s bare back.

As a result, fans were quick to suspect that Florence and her boyfriend, Zach Braff, called it quits, and she’s moved on with Will.

While some users pointed out that Florence and Will are friends who could just be “chilling” together, the majority were hoping for something romantic. After all, some haters have shamed the 21-year age difference between Florence and Zach since they got together in 2019.

In the past, the Don’t Worry Darling star has publicly defended her romance with the Scrubs alum. “I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life,” Florence said in a June 2020 interview with Elle.

“It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there,” the Little Women actress added. “I don’t want to talk about it because it’s not something I want to highlight, but my point to all this is that isn’t it odd that a stranger can totally tear apart someone’s relationship and it’s allowed?”

While it’s unclear if Florence and Zach are still together, the Lady Macbeth star gave the Garden State actor a sweet birthday shout-out via Instagram in April 2022.

Reps for Florence, Zach and Will did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.