Unfazed? Will Smith was spotted dancing and smiling at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after slapping Chris Rock over a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, an eyewitness told In Touch.

“Will Smith [was] holding his Oscar and waving it as he danced and sang along to his song ‘Summertime’ with Jada by his side. He was the talk of the night, and it wasn’t positive, but he didn’t show it,” the insider shared. “He did not have a care in the world.”

Smith did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

His jovial mood at the event was in stark contrast to his demeanor as he angrily struck Rock, 57, before returning to his seat to repeatedly scream: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

The shocking moment was set off when Rock joked to Pinkett Smith, 50, in the audience: “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya.” Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Pinkett Smith looked visibly unimpressed, while Smith, 53, initially laughed from his seat. Shortly afterward, however, the actor’s mood changed as he walked up to Rock and hit him across the face. “Oh wow,” the taken-aback presenter said as Smith made his way back to his seat. “Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me.”

The mom of two — who shares kids Jaden and Willow Smith with Smith — has been living with the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which attacks follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss.

Minutes after the ordeal, Smith won Best Actor for his starring role in King Richard. Addressing the now-viral incident directly in his acceptance speech, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow actors for the altercation. However, he failed to mention Rock by name. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock