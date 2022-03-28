Will Smith has issued an apology to Chris Rock for rushing the stage and slapping the comedian during the live 2022 Oscars telecast over a joke aimed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s shaved head.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” the newly minted Best Actor Oscar winner began in a Monday, March 28, Instagram post. He added, “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.” Jada has been open about her struggle with the hair loss condition alopecia.

Will continued, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” Will wrote, before signing off, “I am a work in progress.”