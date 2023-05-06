Unresolved feelings? Prince Harry appeared to avoid a reunion with brother Prince William while attending the coronation of their father, King Charles III, on Saturday, May 6.

Though both brothers were in attendance, Harry arrived at the main event alongside cousin Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Meanwhile, William and Princess Kate made a prominent entrance into Westminster Abbey decked out in their formal robes, a far cry from Harry’s morning suit. The younger of Diana Spencer’s sons sat three rows behind his brother during the ceremony, only appearing to glance in his brother’s direction.

WPA Pool/Shutterstock

William and Harry’s noticeable avoidance comes amid an ongoing feud between the brothers. In his expository memoir, Spare, released in January, Harry spoke candidly about his relationships with his father and brother, comparing one argument between the trio as a “duel” in the book’s introduction.

Writing about the moment between himself, Charles and the Prince of Wales, Harry revealed that they had a “secret meeting” after Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. The author noted that while Charles and William had “come for a fight,” he had hoped to reconcile with his estranged family members.

“I tried to explain my side of things. I wasn’t at my best. For starters. I was still nervous, fighting to keep my emotions in check, while also striving to be succinct and precise,” Harry wrote in Spare. “More, I’d vowed not to let this encounter devolve into another argument. But I quickly discovered that it wasn’t up to me.”

Elsewhere in the book, Harry recalled how heated things got with his brother over the years, including one physical altercation in 2019 that occurred after William allegedly referred to Harry’s now-wife, Meghan Markle, as “difficult” and “rude.” The author claimed that his shirt had been ripped and necklace was broken after William allegedly knocked Harry to the ground.

Much of the feud between the siblings came following Harry’s relationship with Meghan, which started in 2016. Almost two years after their May 2018 marriage, the couple announced their departure from the royal family in January 2020, which brought rising tensions to a head.

“Much will continue to be said about that,” Harry shared during his and Meghan’s CBS tell-all interview in March 2021, referring to the rift. “You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we — you know, we’re on — we’re on different paths. The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”