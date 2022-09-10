A solemn reunion, William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited for a rare appearance together amid their ongoing feud following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The group of four were seen walking together side by side and talking amongst themselves as they observed the various public tributes outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10.

For a brief moment, Harry, 37, and William, 40, were spotted acknowledging each other for a quick exchange while they stayed close to their respective wives. As the crowd outside of the castle took in the sight of the four together, cheers were heard. Each of them also knelt down to read and view the touching floral tributes the public gave in honor of Her Majesty the Queen. They were then seen leaving together in the same car after greeting the crowds of people.

Earlier that day, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge paid tribute to his late grandmother in a heartfelt statement shared via his and Kate’s joint Instagram page.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute,” William began. “So much will be said in the days ahead about her historic reign. I, however, lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

He continued, “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

“And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all. My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”

Following the queen’s passing, Prince Charles was officially proclaimed King Charles III, whereas his wife, Camilla, was named Queen Consort. William and Kate’s three children, George, Louis and Charlotte, also received new titles as Princes and Princess of Wales, respectively.

The reunion between William and Harry and their wives came as a surprise to many because of their ongoing feud. In January 2020, Harry and Meghan, 41, announced their departure from the royal family. In March 2021, the couple sat down for a CBS tell-all interview, in which they made shocking claims about the other royals. Since then, the four have not seen eye to eye — primarily the brothers.

On Friday, September 9, a source exclusively described to In Touch how further “strife” boiled between Harry and his family after they announced the queen’s death before he arrived at Balmoral Castle.

“Emotions are running high right now, and Harry was hoping his family would wait,” the insider noted on Friday, September 9, adding that everyone would “be seeing [the family] unite in public, but behind closed doors, there remains underlying tension.”