Rapper Young Dolph (real name: Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr.) has died at the age of 36 after a fatal shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, according to multiple reports.

Maurice Hill, the owner of Makeda’s Butter Cookies where the incident took place on Wednesday, November 17, told FOX13 his employees said the performer walked into the store to buy cookies. Someone allegedly drove up and then opened fire on Thornton around 1 p.m. while he was still inside the shop.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2370 Airways. One male victim was located and was pronounced dead. No suspect info is available at this time.

The victim will be identified once the next of kin notification has been completed.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 17, 2021

The rapper is survived by two children Tre Tre Thornton and Aria Ella Thornton.

A video obtained by TMZ from the crime scene shows the “Major” hitmaker’s Lamborghini still in the parking lot while police investigate what happened.

The outlet reports about Thornton being targeted in the past, citing that he was struck by multiple bullets in 2017 outside of a shoe store in Hollywood, California, which resulted in him undergoing surgery.

Young Dolph, who goes by Paper Route Frank on Instagram, has garnered a large fanbase over the years, with over 4 million followers on the social media platform after topping the charts with hit singles like “Get Paid” and more. He released his latest album, Paper Route Illuminati, in July 2021.

“I use to dress like this just to go stand in da trap. Now I dress like this to go pick up 6 [figures] to stand on the stage n rap … WANT GOD DO IT,” the Chicago, Illinois, native captioned a recent post celebrating his success on November 5.

Following news of his tragic and untimely death, several fans and celebrities have shared their condolences via social media.

“Sending love to the family, friends and fans of @YoungDolph,” tweeted LL Cool J. “Rest in power young Brother. I pray your children and family are covered and lifted up by the almighty.”

“Honored to have worked wit you,” retired wrestler Lex Luger wrote via Twitter upon hearing the news. “Rest easy.”