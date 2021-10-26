Relationship goals to the max! Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and wife Tori Roloff are clearly in it for the long haul.

The pair have been together since 2010 after meeting on his family’s farm. “We were both too shy to really approach one another, but we had both told a fellow coworker we thought the other was cute!” Tori previously told The Knot. Zach finally got the courage to ask Tori out, and they have been inseparable ever since.

After four years of dating, Zach asked Tori for her hand in marriage in April 2014. They later tied the knot in July 2015 in front of 200 guests on the family’s farm. Since saying “I do,” the happy couple welcomed their son, Jackson, in January 2017. Almost two years after, the photographer gave birth to their second child, daughter Lilah Ray, in November 2019.

With more than a decade of romance and two kids later, Tori and Zach are still so in love. The pair celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in July 2020 and the proud mom couldn’t help but gush over her hubby. “Five years ago, I made the easiest decision of my life: to marry Zach. I have learned more in the past five years than I feel like I have in my last 29,” Tori wrote via Instagram.

“I am so thankful for Zach’s guiding heart and his patience for me and our kids. He is the best leader for our family and he makes us all better every single day,” she added at the time. “There’s no one else that makes me laugh harder or smile bigger. I love you so much babe uh. Let’s keep this thing rolling. Happy anniversary!”

For Zach’s part, he captioned a series of throwback photos with his forever love, “Happy 5th Wedding Anniversary, Tori! Our story is my favorite of all time. Love you!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Zach and Tori Roloff’s relationship timeline, including where they met and how Zach proposed! Plus, take a peek at the couple’s very first Instagram photo together.