Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik “really click” and have “lots in common,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the rumored couple.

“Selena and Zayn are dating,” the insider explains to Life & Style. “They bring out the best in each other and are really enjoying each other’s company.”

The Rare Beauty founder, 30, and the former One Direction member, 30, first sparked dating rumors after a now-viral TikTok reported that the pair were on what appeared to be a romantic outing in New York City shared on March 23, 2023.

An unconfirmed text message from the eyewitness source texted her friend, saying:, “Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them.”

Prior to Selena, Zayn was in a seven-year on-and-off relationship with model Gigi Hadid until they split in October 2021. The breakup occurred following an alleged altercation with supermodel’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, which Zayn later denied.

While Gigi and Zayn were together, the now-exes welcomed a baby girl, Khai, in September 2020.

Since their split, the pair established a successful coparenting relationship, which Gigi spoke about in an interview with The Sunday Times in January 2023. She explained their philosophy is all about “keeping the importance of the child’s happiness at the forefront.”

On top of that, Gigi honored the former One Direction member with a sweet post on her Instagram Story for Father’s Day in June 2022.

After sharing a tribute to her own dad, Mohamed Hadid, where she called him her “sweet baba,” Gigi then shared an image of Zayn and the pair’s daughter, referring to the singer as “Khai’s baba.”

As for Selena’s love life, the former Disney Channel star was last romantically linked The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart earlier this year, after they were spotted on several dates in New York City.

“He totally gets her and they vibe,” a source told J-14 at the time. “It’s an easygoing relationship and he is a calming influence on Selena … the first guy she has fallen for in a while.”

Shortly after Drew and Selena’s dating news, the Only Murders in the Building actress seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram Story, writing, “I like being alone too much,” adding, “#iamsingle.”

And who can forget the longterm relationship Selena had with singer Justin Bieber, who she dated on-and-off from 2010 to 2018.