Singer Zayn Malik seemingly responded to a report that claimed Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, said he allegedly “struck” her.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details,” the former One Direction singer, 28, told TMZ on Thursday, October 28, referencing his and Gigi’s daughter, Khai, 13 months. “I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.” Meanwhile, Gigi’s rep told E! News, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Zayn elaborated more on the situation in a statement via Twitter. “As you know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” he wrote.

Shortly before his message, a source claimed to TMZ that Yolanda, 57, was apparently “considering filing a police report” after Zayn allegedly “struck” her last week.

The “Pillowtalk” artist’s statement continued, “In an effort to protect that space for [Khai], I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.” Zayn did not confirm or deny his spat was with Yolanda but claimed there were “harsh words shared.”

“This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now, there is divisiveness,” he wrote. “And despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to coparent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

While the “Dusk Til Dawn” singer said he’s “hopeful … for healing,” he noted Khai comes first. “More importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” his statement concluded.

Some fans interpreted the “Trampoline” artist using the term “coparents” in his statement as a clue that he and Gigi, 26, may have split.

“I think coparent means the parents are no longer together and taking guardianship equally,” one person commented on Zayn’s tweet. “Coparent … my partner … AM I IMAGINING THINGS OR IS THIS WHAT I THINK [IT] IS?” someone else wondered.

It’s unclear where Zayn and Gigi stand at the moment. The A-listers have dated on-and-off since 2015. News broke of their last reconciliation in January 2020, three months before Gigi confirmed her pregnancy with baby No. 1. The pair had seemed to be going strong since then and even sparked engagement and marriage rumors at certain points.

In July, Gigi gushed over how well her boyfriend fit in with her large family. “At first, he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?'” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Harper’s Bazaar. “But now, he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind. When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’ … He’s charming.”