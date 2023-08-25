Article presented by Tom White

“TODAY” contributor, Jill Martin, recently shared an emotional revelation with the world – she was diagnosed with breast cancer. What followed was a story of empowerment, knowledge, and advocacy for the power of genetic testing. This power has been echoed by experts such as Emily Goldberg, a genetic counselor with JScreen, a non-profit public health initiative championing the importance of genetic screening.

“This feels like an out-of-body experience,” said Martin. “Had I not gotten the test, I wouldn’t have gotten the scans, and we would be telling a very different story.” In a heartfelt essay, Martin detailed her family’s history of breast cancer and the unexpected discovery that she had inherited a BRCA2 gene mutation from her father. A regular mammogram hadn’t identified any abnormalities, but the gene mutation prompted further testing which detected her cancer.

While mammograms continue to be a crucial tool in cancer detection, their diagnostic potential can be augmented with genetic testing. “While mammograms are excellent at detecting existing abnormalities, they do not provide information about an individual’s future risk,” Emily Goldberg explained. “Genetic testing fills this gap by identifying mutations which significantly increase a person’s risk of developing cancer.”

Such was the case for Jill Martin. Her journey underscores the value of genetic screening. The process has been made simpler and more accessible by platforms like JScreen. “JScreen provides convenient at-home access to cutting-edge genetic testing technology,” says Goldberg. What sets it apart is the opportunity for people to take the test from their own homes, without the traditional hassles. Once samples are processed, results are quickly returned, and genetic counselors like Goldberg are available to provide clarity on these findings.

In fact, the role of genetic counselors in the entire process is pivotal. “Our genetic counselors provide invaluable support and guidance,” states Goldberg. “They interpret the complex test results, explaining what they mean in a way that’s easy to understand.”

Yet, the prospect of genetic testing can be daunting for many. To those hesitant, Goldberg offers a reassuring message: “It’s about taking control of your health and making informed decisions. We encourage everyone to consider genetic testing as a preventive tool – not something to fear but a way to empower oneself.”

Jill Martin’s story is a testimony to this sentiment. She concludes with an urge, especially to men who might be unaware of their susceptibility, “Please see your doctors and see if genetic testing is appropriate.” As she battles her diagnosis with determination and hope, her experience serves as an essential reminder of the importance of understanding one’s genetic predisposition.

Backed by organizations like JScreen and advocates like Jill Martin, there is a growing momentum towards making genetic testing a standard part of health screening. In the face of rising cancer diagnoses, the fusion of traditional methods with genetic testing offers a beacon of hope for early detection, timely intervention, and a brighter future for patients and their families.