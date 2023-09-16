Kelly Hyman began her career as a child actor at the age of five and has appeared in TV shows, movies, off-Broadway plays, and commercials. Her role as Loretta on “Young and the Restless” earned her kudos and even a nomination for a Youth in Film award.

Kelly’s fascination with fashion also began at a young age, with her inaugural endeavor into design when she created her first pair of shorts at 12 years old. She started designing and selling shirts and making jewelry at the age of 15. Kelly’s acting career no doubt fueled her love for fashion as she dressed for the camera and audience.

In Pursuit of Justice

Kelly Hyman left acting behind when she started law school at the University of Florida, Levin College of Law.

“Acting was good, but I always knew I wanted to go into law,” said Kelly, who drew inspiration from her paternal grandmother, herself a St. John’s University School of Law graduate.

Graduating with honors from law school, Kelly began working on class-action suits as a judicial clerk for Brian Sandoval, a federal judge in Reno and later a two-term governor of Nevada.

Kelly returned to Florida, where she spent almost five years representing plaintiffs against manufacturers of transvaginal mesh and bladder slings as an attorney with Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley law firm. It was during this critical time that Kelly’s advocacy work and passion for justice for the underserved took root, something that has continued to grow throughout her 20-year legal career.

In 2019, she founded The Hyman Law Firm, P.A., a complex litigation practice.

A Return to the Small Screen

Kelly returned to the small screen as a guest commentator on Fox News, MSNBC, BBC, ABC, Newsmax, and CourtTV as a legal analyst and Democratic political strategist. She uses these platforms to help break down complicated legal issues and provide an opportunity for people with opposing views to bridge the political divide. Her success and appeal are reflected in her more than 100 media appearances as a commentator.

Kelly can also be found hosting the Once Upon a Crime in Hollywood podcast, where she explores the 2010 murder of publicist Ronni Chasen. The six-episode series dives deep into the case and Chasen’s life leading up to the murder. Kelly interviews forensic experts, police investigators, prosecutors, journalists, and some of Chasen’s former clients.

Fashion Plays a Role

Kelly’s love for fashion took off early in life, sparked during a modeling career that began at just 8 years old. That passion has never wavered as she transitioned from actor to lawyer and media personality. Her fashion sense is not only an integral facet of her identity but also reflective of Kelly’s distinctive style and elegance, further enriching her presence as an attorney and legal and political television commentator.

She dons brands like Calvin Klein and Cece for television appearances and favors suits from Ann Taylor and Reiss when in court. Her sartorial choices extend to a wide range of renowned fashion labels, shopping at Macy’s, Zara, Nordstrom, and Saks OFF 5th. Some of Kelly’s other favorites include such iconic labels as Gucci, Chanel, St. John, and Hermes.

Kelly is also a big fan of local Italian fashion, immersing herself in shopping excursions in local boutiques like Class any time she travels to the Appennine Peninsula. She recently discovered Sicily’s Beddamatri, a clothing store and personal favorite of the fashion–conscious TV commentator.

Off camera and outside the courtroom, you’ll find Kelly in a pair of Levi’s jeans or in black leggings from Lululemon, both constants in her wardrobe.

Fighting the Good Fight Is Always at the Forefront

Kelly’s advocacy work and fight for the underdog are also constants in her life and at the forefront of everything she does. She has represented hundreds of clients and individual actions filed in state and federal courts involving water contamination, tobacco, transvaginal mesh, and bladder slings. Her current workload includes lawsuits alleging the presence of carcinogenic materials in certain CPAP (sleep apnea) machines.

When asked what her biggest accomplishment in life has been, Kelly says, “helping people rebuild their lives. I believe that people who have been injured by a dangerous product need to be protected under the law.”

