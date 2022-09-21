What Adam Levine Has Said About Sex, Marriage and Monogamy Amid His Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine has made no secret over the years that he really “loves women” and has confessed to cheating in prior relationships. Previous interviews revealing his feelings on sex, monogamy and more are coming to light after accusations by Instagram model Sumner Stroh that the pair had a yearlong affair.

Now, more women are coming forward to accuse the Maroon 5 singer, who has been married to wife Behati Prinsloo for eight years, of inappropriate behavior and messages towards them.

The latest woman to speak out is Adam’s former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel. She claims to have worked with the singer from 2007 through 2010 and wrote in a September 20 Instagram Story, “Long overdue #ExposeAdamLevine,” that she wanted to “let it all out.

“One day he texted me saying, ‘I want to spend the day with you naked,’” Alanna alleged. During the time they practiced yoga, Adam was casually dating several models and was not in a committed relationship.

That was not the case with Sumner. She claimed that she had a yearlong affair with Adam in a September 19 TikTok video where she posted several alleged direct message exchanges between the pair. The timing came four days after Behati announced that she and Adam are expecting baby No. 3 together. The couple wed in July 2014 after two years of dating and share two other children: daughters Dusty Grace, born in September 2016 and Gio Grace, who came along in February 2018.

Adam responded to Sumner’s claims the following day. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote in an Instagram post. The “Memories” singer continued, “In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again,” Adam added, writing. “I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together,” about his relationship with Behati.

After Sumner’s accusations, Alanna became the fourth woman to come forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior by the “She Will Be Loved” singer. But Adam has made it very clear over the years that he’s really into women, loves sex, has cheated on past partners and has been very “promiscuous.”

Scroll down for Adam’s most controversial quotes on sex, monogamy and more.