Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are going to become a family of five, as the model confirmed she is pregnant with baby No. 3. She debuted her bare baby bump in a Thursday September 15, Instagram selfie where she wrote in the caption, “Recent.”

Behati, 34, first sparked the baby rumors when she was photographed with a noticeable bump while having lunch with the Maroon 5 singer, 43, in Santa Barbara, California, on September 3. Her burgeoning belly was obvious under her blue floral slip dress, and she appeared to already be in her second trimester.

The pair are currently parents to two daughters. Dusty Rose was born on September 21, 2016, while little sister Gio Grace came along on February 15, 2018.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel later revealed that the couple hoped to expand their family after their two little girls got a bit older.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So, I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!'” Behati told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, about Adam wanting another child.

“But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it. You know what, ‘Never say never.’ We want a big family, who knows, we’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens,” the Namibian-born stunner continued, adding, “What will happen, will happen. So, there’s no limits to it.”

Adam revealed he left The Voice as a judge after 16 seasons to focus on his family life. “I was just constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever,” he told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show in October 2019, adding, “Now I’m just, like, a stay-at-home dad.”

The “Moves Like Jagger” singer had announced his departure in a lengthy May 2019 Instagram post where he thanked his fellow judges, the show’s crew and fans. He revealed to Ellen about his experience on the hit NBC singing competition, “I do miss it, but I also don’t miss how much I had to work.”