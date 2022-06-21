Stripping down! These days, frisky photos are the new norm and nude photos, well, aren’t that out of the ordinary, either. From spreading body positivity to “freeing the nipple,” it’s like we’re encouraged to show more skin (no complaints here). Celebs have casually posted their naked bodies on social media lately but, hey … if you got it, flaunt it!

This woman posted a censored nude photo in 2016 and had people in shambles … literally … people were either drooling or going mad over the suggestive picture. TBH, she doesn’t really need an introduction, but yes, we’re talking about Kim Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder tweeted a nude mirror selfie in March 2016 with censor blocks covering her two assets. “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL,” the playful tweet read. Just like anything else she does, the snapshot was iconic enough to win her an award. The Kardashians star was presented with the Break the Internet Award at the 2016 Webbys and she accepted the honor with five words: “Nude selfies ‘til I die.”

Lizzo often preaches about body positivity and has posted herself nude online quite a few times. The “Truth Hurts” singer bared it all in a February 2022 Instagram video where the natural sunlight was highlighting her luminous skin. Although she was completely naked for the online world, it was elegant and empowering.

“If you love me … you love all of me. You don’t get to pick and choose,” the caption read. “We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves.”

The ladies aren’t the only ones who take full advantage of the new and improved selfie. Riverdale star Cole Sprouse posted a peachy mirror selfie that showed fans the junk that’s in his trunk. The Instagram photo looked like a normal selfie, but the background showcased a full-length mirror that flaunted his nakey behind that was edited to make his curves look more voluptuous.

“Good morning to my publicity team,” he captioned the NSFW photo. The former Disney star was referred to as “Cole Kardashian” in the comments and Netflix even got a kick out of the photo.

“The way I screamed,” the streaming service chimed in.

Keep scrolling to see celebs who posted in their birthday suit!