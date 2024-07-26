Adele loves the life in L.A. she’s created with husband Rich Paul, but she desperately misses her native U.K. – and it’s causing trouble in paradise as she pines for a return while he dreams of conquering Hollywood together.

“It’s true that Adele would love nothing more than to come back to the U.K. and make it her primary residence whilst keeping a base in Hollywood,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “But it really isn’t that simple.”

“Rich could never just pack up and leave L.A. because all his clients are in America,” the source dishes.

Rich, 42, founded and now runs Klutch Sports Group, a sports agency that boasts LeBron James as a client, among other top athletes.

“He needs to be on their time zone, he’s got to be schmoozing people face to face, going to games, meeting with other agents and team owners,” the insider continues. “Moving to the U.K. would mean he’d be walking away from a thriving business. He’s so passionate about his work, he just can’t see doing that.”

Despite Rich’s success in L.A., Adele, 36, will be ending her residency in nearby Las Vegas in November, when insiders say she hopes to head back to London. The superstar singer even sent her personal assistant, Rose Moon, back to England a few weeks ago to reportedly set up her return.

“It does pose a little bit of a dilemma because Adele is really homesick,” the source says. “Right now they’re looking at a situation where they can divide their time with him making more effort to get to know her U.K. roots as well.”

Ronald Martinez/Getty

“Rich is a big thinker, and that has served him incredibly well over the last ​20 years in business and over the last few years that he’s been with Adele,” another insider previously told Life & Style.

With Rich making big plays to ramp up the couple’s already impressive status, Adele has been forced to weigh her yearning for home and family with her husband’s ambitions.

“She loves Hollywood but she’s never really considered herself more than a Brit stationed there,” the source dishes. “She’s got her family back in the U.K. and so many friends, and she misses them all desperately.”

The insider continues: “Truth be told, she’s not really all that wowed by the L.A. way of life, which is a bit of a goldfish bowl at the best of times.”

“Rich, on the other hand, is the ultimate insider and very comfortable making things happen behind the scenes,” another insider close to the couple previously told Life & Style. “He is going to be a major leader in the sports and agency businesses for decades to come.”

The source reasons, “She’s sticking it out and accepts she’ll need to have a base in L.A. for Rich, plus it’s great for her career, but home is home that’s why she’s looking at doing a lot more time in the U.K. once her residency ends.”