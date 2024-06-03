Adele Slams Fan Who Yelled ‘Pride Sucks’ During Concert

Adele didn’t hold back when one of her fans slammed Pride Month during her concert in Las Vegas.

“What was that? Did you just say, ‘Pride sucks?’” Adele, 36, asked as she called out the fan who interrupted her show on June 1 by shouting, “Pride sucks.” “Did you come to my f–king show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f–king stupid? Don’t be so f–king ridiculous. If you got nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?”

The interaction was caught on video and shared on social media.

The Grammy winner has been a vocal ally for the LGBTQIA+ community for years and has even called her song “Set Fire to the Rain” a “gay anthem.” In 2015, Adele revealed during an interview with Out magazine that a teen fan sent her a letter asking about using her music to come out to friends.

“I get a lot of mail from people who tell me that I make them really happy to be themselves, and really comfortable with who they are, which I love,” Adele said during the interview. “He fancied someone at school, but he wasn’t out. And he listened to ‘Someone Like You’ and came out to his best friend and then to the boy he fancied, and it turned out that he was gay as well, and now they’re together — he’s like 15. I had to leave so I didn’t burst into tears.”

During an interview with Time in 2015, Adele further proved her support for members of the community when she opened up about her son, Angelo.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“I can’t wait to know who his best friends are going to be, who his girlfriend or his boyfriend is going to be or what movies he likes,” Adele told the publication. “Whatever my kid wants to do or be, I will always support him no matter what.”

The mom of one even offered to be a surrogate for two fans when they got engaged on stage during one of her concerts in Denmark in 2016.

“Should I be your surrogate if you have children? I’d love to have a baby with someone Swedish,” Adele asked as she jumped up and down in excitement after the proposal.

After the Pulse nightclub shooting that same year, Adele addressed the tragedy during a performance in Belgium and referred to members of the community as her “soulmates.”