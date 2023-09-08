It’s no secret that Adele is one of the biggest musical artists in the world — and her net worth proves it! Fans are dying to know just how much the incredible singer has in the bank.

What is Adele’s Net Worth?

In November 2021, the British songstress broke her six year hiatus when she dropped her most recent album, 30. Despite the extended gap, Adele is more relevant than ever. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer has an estimated net worth of $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Why Did Adele Take a Break From Music?

“I want to have a real life so I can write records. No one wants to listen to a record from someone that’s lost touch with reality. So, I live a low-key life for my fans,” Adele once told i-D. But considering how quickly the mother of one, who shares son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, rose to become one of the world’s richest women, she must be dropping serious coin on some pretty cool stuff.

Nowadays, the songstress is reported to have an expensive staff that includes a stylist, personal trainer, assistants and a few bodyguards, too, according to Daily Mail.

Getty

What Property Does Adele Own?

Adele has a pretty hefty property portfolio, as well. Her home in Los Angeles, which she used to share with Simoni ran her about $10 million. On top of that, Adele owns two neighboring houses in Kensington, West London, that cost her a combined $14.3 million. Plus, she dropped around $2 million on a home for her mom, Penny Adkins. Adele’s latest and, by far, largest property acquisition came in December 2021 when she purchased Sylvester Stallone’s 15,000 square foot Beverly Park mansion for a whopping $58 million!

What Else Does Adele Spend Her Money on?

The “When We Were Young” artist, who debuted her 100-pound weight loss in May 2020, has a penchant for high-end goods. Adele has been seen wearing several different designer handbags, such as styles from Gucci, Celine, Chanel, Hermés and Van Cleef.

As for transportation? Adele reportedly has a pretty stacked fleet of vehicles to get her where she needs to be. In the sky, she uses a $65 million jet. On land, you can see her speeding through in a Porsche that she acquired after passing her driving test in 2013. She also has a Range Rover or two, both in America and back in England.

Even with her millions, Adele’s priorities are hardly material. She’s focused on “family, fitness and health and writing music for her next album,” a source previously told Life & Style.