Are Taylor Swift and Her Cats in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Taylor Swift has a close friendship with Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and big or small, they have all collaborated with each other for their A-list jobs. Ryan is set to star in Deadpool & Wolverine with Hugh Jackman on July 26, 2024, and fans are wondering if Taylor’s cats will make an onscreen appearance in the film.

Are Taylor Swift’s Cats in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

The pop star’s furry babies may not be in the newest installment of Deadpool, but they did make an appearance in Deadpool 2. While promoting the new film, Ryan joked that he was “sued” for images of the cats in the movie.

“Yes, I had a T-shirt made. Yes, of [Swift’s cats] Meredith and Olivia on Wade’s shirt. Yeah, you know, just little details, that’s all,” the If actor said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Town Hall on July 19, 2024, before fibbing that his bestie took legal action against him.

“And getting sued by a friend is tough to swallow. Also, she has just a lot of very, very powerful lawyers. I found out later those are just the paralegals. The real lawyers didn’t even bother with it,” he continued, adding, “But … I would never do such a thing,” he added of wearing the shirt without the pop star’s permission.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cameo Theories Answered

The “Cruel Summer” singer is the queen of dropping Easter eggs and fans were convinced that Ryan did the same when he promoted his film while recreating one of her looks.

On July 2, 2024, Ryan dressed as his Deadpool character and snapped a photo via Instagram Stories of himself posing like Taylor in her artwork for her 2021 album Evermore.

That said, Ryan joked that production wouldn’t have enough money in their budget to book Taylor.

“I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor. Because she’s our friend — that is not in this film,” the Waiting actor told E! News in a story published on July 22, 2024. “I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good. Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Ryan appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that day following the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere and addressed the Taylor rumors once again. While he didn’t give a hard “no” answer, Ryan did echo his previous statement, claiming that the Grammy winner would be a great “replacement” for his character.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ ​Is Filled With ‘Surprises’

During his chat with Jimmy, Ryan said there were “surprises” in the film rather than “cameos.”

“I would say the folks that do show up in the movie, that somehow I don’t know how we managed to keep it a secret given the internet and all this stuff, ‘cause somehow it hasn’t come out,” the Red Notice actor said. “I would say they’re more surprises because they have beginnings, middles and ends. It’s not just like, ‘Hey! There’s the person.’ and we move on. They’re there for a reason.”