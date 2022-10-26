Take It Off! These Stars Love Going Topless: See Photos of Their Most Daring Moments

Take it off! Countless women in Hollywood love going topless to promote body positivity, whether it be at home enjoying a cup of coffee or casually basking in the views from a balcony while nude.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Ways star Kate Hudson gave fans a sneak peek at her morning routine in July 2022 when she shared a half naked photo via Instagram.

“[Sun’s] out” she captioned her post at the time. The image featured Kate sitting upright on a bed sipping from a white teacup in front of a window, with only her blonde locks covering her nipples.

The Bride Wars actress isn’t afraid to strip down every now and then. In August 2019, Kate addressed her naked 2001 InStyle cover photo shoot, for which she posed completely nude.

“To be honest, it doesn’t take a lot for me to take my clothes off,” she explained in an essay by the outlet. “People can say whatever they want, but I like being naked. I posed naked for the cover, and I was strategically draped with what was basically chain mail.”

Model Bella Hadid is also no stranger to skin-baring moments. The Washington D.C. native strutted without a shirt on the runway at the September 2022 Vogue 2023 Spring Collection fashion show. As she walked onto the stage, Bella covered her breasts with only her hands as a team of designers spray painted a white Coperni dress onto her body, which was only covered by a thin thong.

Previously, Bella addressed her level of comfort with nudity in an April 2017 interview with Porter magazine.

“My mom [Yolanda Hadid] is very European, so our whole life we were very open about that stuff,” the catwalk queen said. “It was just more casual.”

One of the most body-confident celebs out there, however, is Britney Spears, who has posted a myriad of naked pictures online only covering her nipples and midsection with emojis to comply with Instagram’s no-nudity policy. In August 2021, the “Gimme More” artist addressed her stripped images.

“Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!!!!” Britney wrote in a since-deleted Instagram note at the time. “In my opinion, it’s quite twisted the immediate response when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and [realizing] you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer!!!!”

The Grammy Award winner continued, “Anyways, I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … Well, it’s because I was born into this world naked … I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born.”

