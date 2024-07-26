Emma Stone’s husband Dave McCary has upped his workout game and switched out his wardrobe in a bid to de-geek himself and become a bona fide Hollywood hunk – but a source close to the Oscar winner exclusively tells Life & Style she’s not on board whatsoever and actually hates the idea of him changing too drastically.

“Dave’s emergence as a serious Hollywood director has coincided with his emergence as a straight-up Hollywood hunk,” the insider says. “He’s grown into an actual hot guy and it seems like the last person who has realized that is Emma!”

“They’re working together more and more, and will shoot a film together before the end of the year,” the source continues, “but I still don’t think Emma saw this coming.”

“Remember, Dave was a certified comedy nerd when Emma met him,” the source says. “Over the last eight years he’s grown into this confident, serious guy that people can’t get enough of being around!”

The When You Finish Saving the World coproducers first met on the set of Saturday Night Live in December 2016, with Emma, 35, performing in and Dave, 39, writing for the episode. Romance rumors began to fly soon after, when the Superbad actress was spotted attending the June 2017 premiere of The Brigsby Bear, which Dave directed.

The couple confirmed they were dating in October 2017.

“Women are finally starting to see Dave as a sex symbol and she wasn’t ready for that,” the insider tells.

Emma and Dave announced their engagement in December 2019, back when the SNL writer was still sporting a bushy beard and square-rimmed glasses.

Moving quickly, the couple bought a lavish Malibu house to make their marital home. Planning a March 2020 wedding, COVID delayed the intention, but they were soon hitched once things loosened up a bit by September 2020. The Hollywood power duo also started a production company around the same time.

In March 2021, Emma and Dave welcomed their first baby into the world, daughter Louise Jean, now 3.

A source told Life & Style at the time that the La La Land actress “seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing.”

“She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Apparently, Dave decided the time was right for his glow up, too, tackling a rigorous exercise regime and following a strict diet. In addition, he’s been revamping his wardrobe and paying more attention to his grooming.

“The timing for all of this is a little weird because they’re just getting used to being parents together and also coworkers as they get used to making movies together,” the insider says.

The insider ensures the couple will face some changes in their relationship dynamic down the line: “It’s going to be a very unpleasant time for Emma as she and Dave mount projects together if she can’t get a handle on this and not be so possessive!”