Some Golden Globe viewers were confused when they saw Taylor Swift go wild for Emma Stone winning Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical at the 2024 Golden Globes. It turns out, they’ve been good friends for a very long time.

How Long Have Taylor Swift and Emma Stone Been Friends?

The pair were first photographed hanging out at the 10th Annual Young Hollywood Awards in April 2008 when both of their careers were just taking off.

By the time Emma landed her first major lead in a movie, 2011’s Easy A, Taylor attended the premiere to support her pal. The pair were photographed together at numerous events that year and Taylor presented Emma with a coveted surfboard at the Teen Choice Awards that August.

The Poor Things star gave rare insight into when the two became pals when explaining how she scored tickets to Taylor’s sold out Eras tour concert in March 2023.

“I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” Emma explained to Vanity Fair in June of how she got to see the opening night show in Glendale, Arizona.

Getty Images

What Has Emma Stone Said About Taylor Swift?

“She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind,” Emma said about Taylor before gushing about her talent.

Taylor “blows [her] mind” as a performer. “The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it,” she explained of watching the singer’s tour opener.

When asked if she thought a duet would be possible with Taylor after showing off her singing chops in La La Land, Emma told the publication, “Oh, God, hell no!” she said of the idea. ​”I can’t sing, like, for a massive stadium. Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent—I could never do what she does.”

Did Taylor Swift Write a Song About Emma Stone?

Taylor penned the song “When Emma Falls in Love” for her 2010 album, Speak Now, though the track didn’t make the final cut. She wrote it at a time when the two were extremely close. Fans weren’t aware of its existence until it appeared as a vault track on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which was released in July 2023.

In the song, Taylor sings about how her friend named Emma acts at the beginning of a relationship, as she’s just fallen in love. It includes the lyrics, “When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom, jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong. She waits and takes her time, ’cause little miss sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain.”

While Taylor never addressed speculation the song was about Emma, the Cruella star gave a coy answer when asked about it in December 2023. “You would have to ask her,” Emma told Entertainment Tonight.