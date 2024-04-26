Taylor Swift ‘Moved On’ From Kim Kardashian Feud After Diss Song

Taylor Swift may have not-so-subtly slammed Kim Kardashian in her song “thanK you aIMee,” but that was the Grammy-winning artist’s last breath about the decade-long feud.

“Taylor has moved on and is not looking back,” a source told Us Weekly in a report published on Tuesday, April 25. “The song is her final word.”

The Pennsylvania native, 34, released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19 ​and gave listeners all the tea into her personal life over the years. In the midst of her songs about former flames Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn and boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor dedicated track No. 24 to the Kardashians star, 43. Though she did not address Kim by her name in the song, the tune was clearly dedicated to her as the letters “K-I-M” were strategically capitalized in the song title.

“I don’t think you’ve changed much and so I changed your name and any real defining clues,” Taylor sings, before chanting in the chorus, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’, and I can’t forget the way you made me feel / Screamed, ‘F–k you, Aimee,’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’, but I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

The Skims founder has yet to react to the diss track publicly, but a source exclusively told Life & Style that she has “truly moved on” from the snakey drama.

“Kim probably does have regrets about lying about the editing of the now famous video, but it’s fair to say that she was caught up in the whole Kanye ​[Ye West] aspect of it,” the source dished days after the release of TTPD. “She was basically protecting her man. I’m sure Kim could clear up what really happened, and why she did what she did, but I don’t think she wants to revisit that particular situation. It would just open up a whole new can of worms and she’s truly moved on.”

After Ye stole the microphone from Taylor as she accepted the award for Best Female Music Video for “You Belong with Me” at the 2009 VMAs, the two embarked on a frenemy relationship. In 2016, the rapper released the song “Famous” and bashed Taylor, whom he name-dropped ​in the track.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why?/ I made that bitch famous (G-damn)/ I made that bitch famous,” Ye recites.

After the song dropped, Taylor publicly called out Ye and claimed that she didn’t give him permission to use her name in the lyrics – though he claimed otherwise. Kim got in the middle of the exchange when she released an audio recording of Taylor and Ye’s alleged phone conversation that made it sound like the “Lover” singer was on board with the song. However, Taylor accused the reality star of tampering with the audio.

“Taylor wouldn’t have written a diss track aimed at Kim if she wasn’t prepared for some sort of backlash,” a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style on April 21. “But Taylor won’t be retaliating, the song speaks for itself. She clearly doesn’t care about whatever the fallout might be.”