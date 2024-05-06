Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Bad Bunny 2024 Met Gala

Getty

Bad Bunny’s 2024 Met Gala Outfit Is a Masterpiece: The Co-chair’s Red Carpet Photos

News
May 6, 2024 7:45 pm·
By and
Picture

The 2024 Met Gala co-fchair Bad Bunny arrived on the red carpet and blew fans out of the water with his TK-inspired outfit!

The Puerto Rican Grammy-winning artist donned a Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano Suit on the iconic Met steps in New York on Monday, May 6. The look had an inside-out vibe complete with a matching bouquet of flowers.

Bad Bunny, who shares the co-chair honor with Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Anna Wintour and Zendaya, teased his outfit a few weeks before the event.

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

“You can’t really improvise for the Met,” the “Monaco” artist told HOLA! Magazine on April 30. “If I want to attend a different red carpet and decide to wear boxers last minute, I do it. I just do it.”

 

 

Picture