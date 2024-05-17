She’s back! After taking nearly two years off from filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Nikki Hall is making her grand return.

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s longtime girlfriend appeared in a trailer for an upcoming season of the show, which was released on Friday, May 17, one day after the season 7a finale. Nikki, 32, joined Pauly, 43, and his castmates on a group trip to Miami, Florida, and was all smiles as she entered the cast suite in a scene from the preview.

Nikki and Pauly started dating after season 2 of Double Shot at Love in 2019. They moved in together amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which is when she began appearing on episodes of Jersey Shore. However, after a fight with Angelina Pivarnick during season 5 in 2022, she stepped away from filming. In a subsequent TikTok Live, she confirmed that she had begun receiving hateful comments online and wanted to protect her mental health by taking a break from reality television.

In April, fans were thrilled to see photos of Nikki filming with the cast in Florida. Based on the trailer, the group spends time in Miami, New York City and Las Vegas in the upcoming season.

The new episodes will also feature the continued drama between Angelina, 37, and her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella. At the beginning of season 7, she vented to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino about how she wasn’t in a good place in her relationship, but the couple seemed to work on their issues as the show progressed. However, the trailer shows them getting into an explosive argument, which eventually leads to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi confronting Vinny.

Snooki, 36, is dealing with her own personal issues, though, as she starts looking into whether she has any relatives from her birth family. The reality star was adopted as a child and started to consider the possibility of connecting with her birth parents and possible siblings in recent years.

The new season will also document Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s engagement to Justin May. The original Jersey Shore star returned to the show during the second half of season 6 in 2023 and announced her engagement on April 1.

“The easiest question I’ve ever answered,” she wrote on Instagram, while also noting that the engagement took place on March 16. “Happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I’ll love you forever and then some.”

MTV has not confirmed a return date for the new Jersey Shore season. However, the cast will appear in a reunion for season 7a on May 23 8 p.m ET.