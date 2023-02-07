Pauly D and Nikki Hall’s Relationship Timeline From Season 1 of ‘A Shot at Love’ Through Today
Jersey Shore star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio has been a one-woman man since giving girlfriend Nikki Hall a second chance after initially passing up on romance during season 1 of MTV’s Double Shot at Love.
Prior to finally committing to their relationship during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Pauly was quite a player. He had a fling with Jersey Shore costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley during the show’s first season in 2009. The DJ then became a father after meeting Amanda Markert in Las Vegas and having a one-night stand in 2012. Later, Amanda discovered she was pregnant and broke the news to Pauly that he was a father after she welcomed their daughter, Amabella, in May 2013.
Prior to Nikki, Pauly had his first long-term romance with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day. The pair met on the 2015 dating reality show Famously Single and ended up moving in together. They eventually split in 2017.
“I’ve learned so much from this relationship. It’s pretty crazy because it was my first real relationship. I’ve learned so much being in it,” Pauly told E! News in June 2017 before their breakup.
He added, “I’ve learned don’t assume anything. If you have a problem with your partner, don’t assume. Just ask them and tell them how you feel because most of the time it’s not really what you think. You’ll find out that it’s not and you can always work through anything.”
Pauly had a strong connection with Nikki on season 1 of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny. While she seemed to be the presumed winner, Pauly decided against pursuing a relationship at the end of the season and went home a single man. But that wouldn’t be the end of their story.
Nikki showed up on season 2’s premiere episode in Las Vegas, and although the pair barely spoke for the first few episodes, Pauly and the model decided to give their romance a go while taking things slowly in the season finale. For the show’s third season, Pauly and Nikki served as mentors to help Vinny Guadagnino find a girlfriend after he left season 2’s finale without finding love.
Scroll down for photos of Pauly and Nikki’s full relationship timeline.
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8