Pauly D and Nikki Hall’s Relationship Timeline From Season 1 of ‘A Shot at Love’ Through Today

Jersey Shore star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio has been a one-woman man since giving girlfriend Nikki Hall a second chance after initially passing up on romance during season 1 of MTV’s Double Shot at Love.

Prior to finally committing to their relationship during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Pauly was quite a player. He had a fling with Jersey Shore costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley during the show’s first season in 2009. The DJ then became a father after meeting Amanda Markert in Las Vegas and having a one-night stand in 2012. Later, Amanda discovered she was pregnant and broke the news to Pauly that he was a father after she welcomed their daughter, Amabella, in May 2013.

Prior to Nikki, Pauly had his first long-term romance with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day. The pair met on the 2015 dating reality show Famously Single and ended up moving in together. They eventually split in 2017.