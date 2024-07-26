Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has long moved past ex Mauricio Umansky, but thinks it’s tacky of him to parade his love interests around because he’s still a married man.

The real estate guru Mauricio, 54, was photographed kissing a bikini-clad mystery woman in Mykonos, Greece, after disembarking a plane on July 16.

“It’s embarrassing for Kyle and for their daughters,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She doesn’t like him very much, even if she puts a good face on it.”

“Kyle, on the other hand, is respectful of their still-married status and doesn’t comment on her lady friend,” the source says, referencing the RHOBH star’s rumored romance with singer Morgan Wade.

David Becker/Getty

After the pictures of Mauricio locking lips with the woman went public, Kyle, 55, removed “wife” from her Instagram bio. The real estate mogul’s PDA-filled vacation definitely put to rest any rumors of reconciliation.

The close encounter of the Greek kind may have shocked many, but Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton seemed less than stupefied. “I’m at a point in my life where nothing surprises me and you get a little numb,” she said of the incident.

“Truth is, Kyle’s anxious to wrap it up and divorce Mauricio, but the messy, pain in the butt process is taking a long time,” Life & Style‘s source dishes.

RHOBH star Kyle finally hired a divorce lawyer back in March, after separating from real estate broker Mauricio eight months prior. The couple were married for 27 years before she iced the marriage and he moved out on his own. “I always knew when that day came it would feel strange, very real. I’m a mom of four, I have a busy household,” Kyle admitted.

“The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I’m like, ‘Everything’s so quiet.’ I was like, ‘Where is everybody?'” Kyle continued.

“Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn’t looked back,” a source previously dished to Life & Style in March. “She needed to move on.”

“It originated from me, I’ll say,” Kyle told host Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in October 2023.

Unfortunately for Kyle, her ex has decided not to go quietly into that good night. “He doesn’t want the divorce. He would love to stop it, but he knows that might not be possible at this point,” the source said.

He also claimed he “had a whole breakdown” while at work due to the stress of the divorce.

“Kyle’s patience is wearing thin, though, and she’s close to telling Mauricio exactly what she thinks of him, a few choice expletives included,” the source says.

The divorce battle rages on, but Kyle, who shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, with her estranged husband, is determined to see it through and finally end things with Mauricio once and for all. Meanwhile, she also shares daughter Farrah, 35, with ex Guraish Aldjufrie.

“In the meantime,” the insider continues, “Kyle thinks he should have the decency not to advertise his extracurricular activities for all the world to see.”