Inside Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade’s Complete Friendship Timeline Amid Rumors of Falling Out

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade quickly became inseparable after striking up a friendship in in February 2022.

The two first connected after the actress-turned-reality star slid into Morgan’s Instagram DMs, saying the “Run” artist’s music “spoke to” her.

“Kyle was drawn to Morgan’s lyrics about relationships and other hardships,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in June 2023. “They’ve given Kyle a lot of strength to deal with her own problems in her marriage to Mauricio.”

Amid the crumbling of Kyle’s marriage ​to Mauricio Umansky, and the tightening bond between Kyle and Morgan, some wondered if ​the ladies were dating.

After watching their friendship blossom, fans were shocked when​ Morgan and Kyle deleted photos of each other from their respective Instagram accounts ​in January 2024, sparking rumors they had ended their friendship.

Their full friendship timeline, from dating rumors to falling out speculation.