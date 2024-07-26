Ryan Lochte’s Lie

After winning gold as part of the 4×200 meter relay in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, champion swimmer Ryan Lochte claimed he and three teammates had been robbed at gunpoint at a gas station — but video showed the intoxicated athletes tussling with security.

“I want to apologize … for not being more careful and candid in how I described the events,” Ryan, who finished fifth in his next race and was later suspended for 10 months, said of his lie.