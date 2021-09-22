Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is known both on and off the gym floor. The elite athlete testified against gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in January 2018 and cemented her status as a hero for all victims of sexual abuse. Additionally, her skills as a gymnast are nearly unparalleled — but how much money does the California native have?

McKayla’s estimated net worth is a whopping $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did she amass so much cash at just 25 years old? Here’s a breakdown.

McKayla’s Gymnastics Career Has Earned Her Money

The athlete has been competing in her sport since she was 14 years old. In 2009 and 2010, she competed in several Junior championships before launching her senior gymnastics career in 2011. She went on to compete as part of Team USA in the Olympic Games in summer 2012.

She ended up winning the gold medal for her performance with the rest of Team USA and a silver medal for her showing on vault. Olympic medalists are awarded monetary rewards for their efforts — and that prize money will factor into her net worth. According to a 2018 report from CNBC, Olympians are paid $37,500 per gold medal, $22,500 per silver medal and $15,000 per bronze medal. That means McKayla took home $60,000 from London for her efforts.

In 2016, she announced her retirement following a knee injury and subsequent surgery.

McKayla’s Endorsements and Partnerships Are Worth a Lot

The athlete has had a lot of partnerships and endorsement deals since her time at the Olympic Games. In 2013, the athlete signed on to endorse a new line of 10 calorie sodas from Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The endorsement represented several well-known soda brands, including 7Up, A&W, Sunkist, Canada Dry and RC. The same year, she also entered a sponsorship deal with Adidas Gymnastics.

McKayla Has a Massive Social Media Presence

The Olympian has an incredible following on social media — which allows her to partner with brands for paid advertisement posts, which certainly boosts her net worth. With an incredible 1.5 million followers on Instagram and another 542,000 on Twitter, the sky is the limit when it comes to McKayla’s ability to monetize her home life.