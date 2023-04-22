Chelsea Handler Loves to Free the Nipple! Her Most Daring Topless Photos

Chelsea Handler Loves to Push the Envelope! See the Comedian’s Most Daring Topless Photos

She’ll go topless if she wants to. Comedian Chelsea Handler is all about freeing the nipple, and it doesn’t matter where.

“Doing all the things I love with the man I love,” she captioned a February 2022 Instagram video of herself skiing topless in Canada as she celebrated her 47th birthday.

While fans of the former Chelsea Handler Show host love to see her wild antics, her topless posts are not always well received.

After sharing a photo of herself wearing nothing but mid-rise jeans and a helmet while riding a horse and mimicking Russian president Vladimir Putin, Instagram took down her post claiming it “doesn’t follow [their] community guidelines.”

Chelsea then shared a screenshot of a message from the platform explaining why her photo was deleted, captioning the post, “If a man posts a photo of his nipples, it’s ok, but not a woman?”

“Taking this down is sexist,” the Chelsea Lately alum later added via Twitter. “I have every right to show I have a better body than Putin.”

In 2015, Chelsea spoke to Elle magazine about being in a “war with Instagram,” saying she’s just “trying to keep my topless photos on [the app].”

“I don’t understand why nipples are nudity. Who cares?” she said. “Men can show their nipples, but if we have breasts we can’t show them? And so if you’re flat-chested are you allowed to show your nipples? Is that better? And can I show one nipple, but not two? I don’t even understand. Once somebody tells me I can’t do something I have to figure out how to do it.”

While she went on to say that she loves finding “creative [ways] to cover up my private parts,” she noted that there’s one part of her anatomy that is off limits.

“No one should show their vagina,” the Are You There Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea author said. “But nipples? It’s ridiculous. … I’m in charge of what I want to do with my own body. People are following me because they want to see pictures of me.”

According to Chelsea, getting into a war with Instagram isn’t the only side effect of being nude on social media. In an article published in Harper’s Bazaar in May 2016, the New Jersey native claimed it helps take the awkwardness out of dating.

“Everyone has seen me naked; good for them. When I go on dates, I’m glad that we’ve gotten that out of the way so they already know what’s coming,” she wrote.

Keep scrolling to see Chelsea’s best topless photos.