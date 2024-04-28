Festival Wear Country Style! Stagecoach 2024’s Best and Worst Dressed Stars in Photos
Bye Coachella! From April 26 through April 28, 2024, it’s Stagecoach’s turn to take over the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, with celebrity country music fans rocking their finest country-western-inspired festival wear.
Stars were in for quite a treat with a killer lineup of headliners that included Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. Other highly anticipated performances included ones from Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Willie Nelson & Family, Elle King and Bailey Zimmerman.
The warm desert temperatures brought out plenty of short-shorts, crop tops, vests and of course, cowboy boots. These celebrities showed off who aced their looks with a country flair while others had fashion fails.
