Bye Coachella! From April 26 through April 28, 2024, ​it’s Stagecoach’s turn to take over the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, with celebrity country music fans rocking their finest country-western-inspired festival wear.

Stars were in for quite a treat with a killer lineup of headliners that included Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. Other highly anticipated performances included ones from Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Willie Nelson & Family, Elle King and Bailey Zimmerman.

The warm desert temperatures brought out plenty of short-shorts, crop tops, vests and of course, cowboy boots. These celebrities showed off who aced their looks with a country flair while others had fashion fails.