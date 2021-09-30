Whoops! Celebrities, including Jennifer Garner, Khloé Kardashian and Gigi Hadid, have reflected on their most embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions over the years.

As a model who walks multiple runways every year, it’s not super surprising Gigi has experienced her fair share of wardrobe malfunctions during fashion shows.

The California native’s entire breast popped out back in 2016 while she was modeling in a Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. She was accidentally exposed after her dress strap slipped down. However, she appeared to be unbothered by the incident.

“Wardrobe malfunctions happen on the runway every day of [Fashion Week] and are … unfortunate LOL but let’s talk instead about the new VERSACE CHOKERS,” Gigi tweeted at the time, adding, “[And] the bags [and] the boots [and] the coats [and] everythinnngggg. Killin’ me, Donatella @Versace!!!!!!!”

Being a total pro, Gigi recovered from another wardrobe malfunction during the Marc Jacobs show in 2019 when she walked down the runway in her bare feet after her shoe broke. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum stayed on her tip-toes during her entire strut at the end of the show.

Stylist Katie Grand opened up more about the situation that played out behind the scenes. “In the first opening ‘finale’ of Marc’s show, Gigi’s heel broke,” she explained via Instagram. “If you see images from the first passage, she has thigh-high silver socks and white leather mules. And since we were at the other end of the armory, there wasn’t much we could do other than either fake a non-broken heel or rip off her socks and shoes and send her out barefoot, which we did, and was all the more natural for it.”

Funny enough, in January 2020, Gigi took to her Instagram Stories during Paris Fashion Week to laugh off a similar malfunction — her entire heel broke off ahead of the Chanel Haute Couture Show. Luckily, it was only during rehearsals, and the actual show went off without a hitch.

Of course, Gigi is far from the first model — or celebrity for that matter — to shrug off a wardrobe malfunction. Her sister Bella Hadid reflected on wearing a daring red carpet ensemble during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Her Schiaparelli Haute Couture long-sleeve black dress was cut below her bust, and the model covered her chest with a large necklace made to look like human lungs while attending the premiere of Tre Piani.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

“I did a little cup check before I got out of the car and that was it. I was like, ‘If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen now,’” Bella recalled during an interview with Vogue. “So, I’m about to walk this carpet, and if in five minutes from now, there are pictures of my breasts everywhere, then that’s what was supposed to happen.'”

It’s all part of the job. Keep scrolling to see what celebrities had to say about their most embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions!