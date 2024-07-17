Maren Morris is taking it on the chin! The “Chasing After You” singer appears to be unbothered after her viral wardrobe malfunction that seemingly exposed her underneath attire.

“I’ll think I’ll frame the skirt,” Maren, 34, captioned a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, July 16. In the video clip, the country singer looked confused while seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle, with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B‘s “WAP” playing in the background.

“Hey guyz did anything weird happen today?!?!” she wrote in big white letters over the clip, seemingly ignoring the recent headlines. “Anyways stream Intermission 5/2.”

Fans applauded the singer’s carefree attitude, with one taking to the comment section of the video to write Maren’s reaction to the wardrobe malfunction was the “only appropriate response.”

“Like, I’ve given birth,” the “Background Music” singer directly commented back. “Nothing embarrasses me anymore.”

The viral incident happened when Maren performed at Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. During her set, the singer-songwriter donned a black plunging halter top paired with a denim maxi skirt featuring a high thigh slit. The performance gained viral attention when footage of the Grammy winner singing her 2018 hit “The Middle” surfaced on TikTok on July 12, appearing to put her anatomy on display.

Fans discussed the outfit in the comments, with many suggesting there was “no way” Maren “didn’t know” how exposing the skirt was.

“How do you NOT know?!” one user wrote. “You mean to tell me no one on that stage noticed and tried to tell her!!!” another person asked.

“Why was no one in the crowd letting her know!!!” a third quipped.

Others seized the chance to make jokes about the situation. One commented, “I think we ALL JUST MET YOU IN THE MIDDLE.” Another fan quipped, “She definitely felt that breeze!”

Six weeks prior to her viral performance, Maren took a mirror selfie in the now-famous outfit, referring to it as her “church skirt.”

The songstress is no stranger to making light of a wardrobe malfunction, previously dealing with the situation in July 2023 involving a black mesh crop top and nothing underneath.

“When you accidentally didn’t flash check your top pre-show,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the revealing outfit and several other snaps from her concert in Birmingham, England.

Maren has also stood up for herself against critics of her clothing choices. In 2020, she responded strongly to a critic who disapproved of her low-cut dress.

“Wavy hair as the camera is only on your tits. Yes, it’s distasteful for sure. Come on, if your caption reads wavy hair, maybe keep the focus on the hair, or, perhaps, make the caption big boobs?” the person wrote in an Instagram comment. “Just saying, holy cow. Everything in this world doesn’t make sense anymore. Clearly, these littles don’t have much to look up to either.”

“The Bones” singer replied, “Girl, BYE. Don’t let my boobs knock you on the way out.”