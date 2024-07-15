Fans of Maren Morris are ~losing their minds~ over the singer’s apparent wardrobe malfunction at Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic.

The singer-songwriter, 34, performed at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, on the holiday, as seen in footage circulating TikTok on July 12. Maren wore a black plunging halter top, a denim maxi skirt with a slit up to her thigh, black knee-high boots and a matching belt. In the clip, the Grammy winner sang her 2018 hit “The Middle” and walked across the stage, with her skirt flowing open to seemingly reveal her anatomy underneath.

Fans discussed the look in the comments, with many suggesting there was “no way” Maren “didn’t know” how revealing the skirt was.

“How do you NOT know?!” one user wrote. “You mean to tell me no one on that stage noticed and tried to tell her!!!” another person asked.

Others took the opportunity to make jokes about the situation, with one writing, “I think we ALL JUST MET YOU IN THE MIDDLE.” Another fan added, “She damn sure felt that breeze!!”

As the footage went viral, many TikTok users made their own videos to share their thoughts on the matter.

“Someone on her team is getting fired or getting a raise … not sure yet. Poor Maren Morris. She is either very calculated or completely humiliated,” one TikToker wrote in a video.

Fans have also debated whether or not Maren was wearing beige or sheer underwear beneath the skirt.

The “Girl” singer has yet to address the situation. However, she did post about her experience performing at the event on Instagram.

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

“Played @willienelsonofficial ‘s 4th of July picnic for the first time ever. got some free willie weed. saw @bobdylan finally,” Maren wrote alongside several photos of her in the same outfit, although none of them were too revealing. “I will reread this caption for decades to come or until Instagram ceases to exist. life is not real.”

The Texas native has made it clear in the past that she doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her outfit choices, no matter how bold they may be. In July 2023, Maren made light of another wardrobe malfunction involving a black mesh crop top and nothing underneath.

“When you accidentally didn’t flash check your top pre-show,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the revealing outfit and several other snaps from her concert in Birmingham, England.

In 2020, Maren clapped back at a critic who was hating on her for wearing a low-cut dress.

“Wavy hair as the camera is only on your tits. Yes, it’s distasteful for sure. Come on, if your caption reads wavy hair, maybe keep the focus on the hair, or, perhaps, make the caption big boobs?” the person wrote in an Instagram comment. “Just saying, holy cow. Everything in this world doesn’t make sense anymore. Clearly, these littles don’t have much to look up to either.”

Maren responded, “Girl, BYE. Don’t let my boobs knock you on the way out.”

She also took to Twitter (now X) with a general announcement to her fans. “Mom boobs for life. If you’re offended, sign off,” the singer wrote.