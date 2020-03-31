Baby boy joy! Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, on March 23. Since then, the darling couple can’t help but gush over their new edition every chance they get.

In fact, on March 28, the “GIRL” singer, 29, took to Instagram to share a powerful message about her delivery amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as thank everyone who stuck by her side.

“30 hours of labor ended with an emergency C-section … not what we planned, but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are,” Maren began.

“Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene. All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here,” the country star continued.

“The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes and me during our stay cannot be measured in this post. They risked their health every day to make sure ours was OK. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that. Ultimately, I can’t thank every single mother enough for going through what you’ve gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I’m a measly four days in,” Maren expressed. “The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That’s been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all.”

Clearly, Hayes is lucky to have such compassionate and strong parents! We’re so glad Maren, Ryan and their beautiful newborn are home safely and enjoying their days as a family. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of his cutest photos so far.