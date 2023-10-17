Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd have split after five years of marriage, Life & Style can confirm.

The country singer, 33, filed for divorce from Ryan, 36, on October 2. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to court documents viewed by Life & Style. Their date of separation is also listed as October 2. The former couple, who welcomed a son named Hayes in 2020, have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Maren and Ryan met in 2013 and began dating in 2015. Ryan proposed in 2017, and they got married in March 2018.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Us Weekly was the first to break the news.

More to come …