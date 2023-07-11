Country music star Maren Morris has a red-hot singing career but is she just as happy in her home life? Keep reading for details on her family, including children.

Is Maren Morris Married?

The “Girl” singer tied the knot with fellow country artist Ryan Hurd on March 24, 2018, at Nashville’s The Cordelle events center. The pair met in 2013 during a writing session for Tim McGraw‘s hit “Last Turn Home.” They didn’t become a couple until a few years later.

“We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable. We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?’” Maren told People in 2017 about when the couple began dating in December 2015. They made their red carpet debut at the 2016 CMT Music Awards, and Ryan proposed on July 3, 2017.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan, native is best known for songs including “To a T,” “Her Name Was Summer” and “Love in a Bar.” He’s also written hits for a number a major country acts including Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Lady A.

Does Maren Morris Have Children?

The Grammy winner gave birth to the couple’s first child on March 23, 2020. “Hayes Andrew Hurd. Love of our lives,” Maren announced via Instagram showing a photo holding her newborn.

“The Bones” songstress later revealed, “30 hours of labor ended with an emergency C-section … not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of [the coronavirus pandemic] was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are.”

“Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene. All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son.” she continued, adding, “Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here.”

Courtesy of Maren Morris/Instagram

Maren occasionally shares photos of Hayes to her Instagram account, but never shows his face as he’s usually pictured from behind. She learned early on that mom-shaming on social media is all too real. After sharing a July 2020 snapshot holding Hayes aboard a floatie while he wasn’t wearing a life jacket, Maren clapped back about the negative comments.

“Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. We talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand,” Maren wrote.

Does Maren Morris Want More Children?

Her husband shared in August 2020 that the pair were pretty happy being a family of three. “We might be done at this point because he’s so fun,” Ryan told Us Weekly about their son.”We soak every part of it up. It’s so fun. He’s so happy, weirdly.”

The “Chasing After You” singer added, “We’re loving being parents. It’s probably not something either one of us ever imagined doing, and it’s been really awesome to, like, figure it out.”