Looking for Mr. Right! Bachelor in Paradise star Victoria Fuller is navigating a relationship with season 8 costar Johnny DePhillipo on the beach in Mexico, and it’s not the first time her dating life has garnered attention. From Greg Grippo to Chase Rice and former Bachelor star Chris Soules, keep reading to learn more.

Victoria made her Bachelor Nation debut during Peter Weber’s season, which premiered in January 2020. Although she was one of the final three contestants along with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, her blossoming love story with Peter was overshadowed by accusations that she had affairs with married men.

During the Virginia Beach native’s hometown date, Peter never even met her family because he received an ominous warning from an ex-girlfriend who said Victoria had “broken up many relationships.” When the pilot confronted the former medical sales rep about the information he received, the pair got into an explosive fight that ended with both of them in tears. Victoria has since denied rumors that she had been involved with married men.

“That was extremely frustrating to me,” the influencer said about the woman who confronted Peter with the accusations, calling it “absolutely not” true, during After the Final Rose in March 2020. “I think that this is somebody who just didn’t like me and she wanted … I don’t really know why she did it. I just think maybe she wanted to come on the show.”

Victoria admitted she “could have handled” things with Peter “better,” joking, “I could have handled the whole f—king season better.”

“I think it’s just hard to have this guy that I’m dating who could potentially be my husband now think that about me,” she explained at the time. “And once that’s out there, people think that about you.”

This wasn’t the only time her relationship history stirred up drama during season 24. During her first one-on-one date with Peter, Victoria was shocked to see her ex-boyfriend Chase Rice performing on stage for a private concert during their outing at an amusement park.

While it was a bit awkward, Peter and Victoria eventually cleared the air and the experience brought them closer together. However, Chase was less than thrilled about being used as a storyline.

“So, I told my manager and my publicist, they were like, ‘Don’t even worry about that. They’re not going to do that to you, that’s a weird coincidence, but they’re not gonna — there’s no way they would do that to you,” the country crooner said during an appearance on Fitz in the Morning radio show shortly after the episode aired in January 2020. “They’ve never brought somebody else in like that, surprised the guest on the show.”

Chase called the drama “over the top” and “unnecessary,” adding, “But at the end of the day, it happened. I don’t know if it’s the producers or if they just got lucky. I know what I think, but I’ll let everybody else figure out what they think.”

