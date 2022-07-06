Spoilers Ahead. Who is Johnny DePhillipo and is he gearing up to marry Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia? The Bachelorette season 19 contestant is “a laid back, simple man who wants to find love,” according to his ABC bio — and he might just find it with one of this season’s co-Bachelorettes. Keep reading for details on his job, possible elimination and more.

What Is Johnny DePhillipo’s Job?

The reality show star’s job is listed as a realtor in his ABC bio. It appears that he works for a company called Compass, and has “extensive experience in sales and communications,” according to his real estate bio on the business’ website.

Where Is Johnny DePhillipo’s From?

The 25-year-old is from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and has a “huge, crazy, Italian family.” However, Johnny is always ready for “his next travel adventure,” which may make him a match for Rachel, considering her career as a pilot. When he’s not selling houses, Johnny is a big surf guy and loves to go fishing.

His bio continues, “Johnny is a forward thinker and says he can’t be with anyone who is hung up on past relationships. He’s ready to start the next chapter of his life and now he just needs to find the right woman to stand by his side.”

Does Johnny DePhillipo Make It to Hometowns on The Bachelorette?

Reality Steve reported in May 2022 that Johnny is one of Gabby’s final four contestants. However, this has yet to be confirmed. When it comes to what he’s looking for in a romantic partner, “Johnny’s perfect woman is intelligent, outgoing and athletic.” His ABC bio states that he’d also love a woman with “good hygiene” and someone who can listen to Barry White and Frank Sinatra.

“Johnny is a sucker for a good smile and says he’ll do whatever it takes to make his partner light up,” his description concludes. As the season continues, fans can look forward to his “corny jokes,” in hopes that they help him catch one of the leads.

Does Johnny DePhillipo Get Eliminated From The Bachelorette?

It’s unclear how far Johnny makes it during Gabby and Rachel’s season, or if there’s an engagement ring in his future.

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EST.