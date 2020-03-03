These Are the Only ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Couples Still Together — For Now!

As romantic as ABC’s reality shows The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are, their love stories tend to burn hot then fizzle out fast. Nearly three dozen seasons have aired in the franchise, but only a few couples are still together — and the vast majority are Bachelorette couples. It’s almost as if it’s folly to expect people to form lasting relationships over the span of two months in a high-stress, highly-produced, all-televised environment.

The Bachelor, you see, hasn’t featured a successful love story in years. Yeah, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are still together, but he originally proposed to Becca Kufrin, which was … awkward. Luckily, she ended up finding love on her own season. Props to Bachelor No. 21 Nick Viall for trying, though — he attempted to find The One on his season of The Bachelor, two seasons of The Bachelorette, and one Bachelor in Paradise stint — all of which ended poorly. In one of the most unsurprising splits in Bachelor Nation, Nick released a joint statement with Vanessa Grimaldi stating they were “saddened” that they didn’t get the “fairytale ending” they’d hoped for.

Nick and Vanessa weren’t the only couple whose happily ever after get cut short. There have been many ups, downs and surprising twists in the romantic lives of Bachelor Nation. Still, as hopeless romantics, we’re celebrating the happy endings below … while we can, anyway!

Keep scrolling to see who’s still making it work.