Confirmed! Hailee Steinfeld and NFL Star Josh Allen Relationship Updates

It’s official! Hailee Steinfeld is off the market and dating NFL star Josh Allen.

The pair sparked romance rumors in May 2023, after they were photographed hanging out in New York City on multiple occasions. Their first Big Apple outing took place on May 25, with the Pitch Perfect star wearing an oversized blazer while the Buffalo Bills quarterback walked behind Hailee with his arm around her, per photos published by the New York Post at the time.

Since then, the whirlwind romance has been confirmed. Keep reading for everything to know about Hailee and Josh’s budding romance.

Are Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Dating?

The new couple has been “hanging out for a few weeks,” People reported on May 30, with a source telling the publication that “it’s new, but they are having fun.”

Reps for Hailee and Josh did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

How Long Have Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Been Together?

It’s unclear when their whirlwind romance started. However, they were seen on multiple dates in NYC during Memorial Day Weekend 2023.

Shutterstock (2)

Neither Hailee nor Josh has publicly commented on the budding relationship thus far.

Did Josh Allen and Brittany Williams Split?

Prior to his budding relationship with the “Most Girls” singer, the football star was in a long-term relationship with Brittany Williams. Eagle-eyed fans started speculating in April 2023 that the pair had split after eight years together when it appeared that the Fresno State University alum had deleted all of her Instagram photos with Josh.

The former flames have kept quiet about the apparent break up.

Who Has Hailee Steinfeld Dated?

Other than Josh, the Hawkeye actress has experienced a few public relationships throughout her time in the public eye.

She was romantically linked to Cameron Smoller in 2016. They made their red carpet debut at a Golden Globes event that took place in January 2017, but it’s unclear when they split. Hailee’s most famous relationship came shortly thereafter when she and Niall Horan started dating in late 2017.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people, in general, to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” the “Rock Bottom” songstress told Us Weekly in January 2018 when asked about dating the former One Direction member.

Both musicians stayed quiet about their relationship status throughout their time together. However, they were spotted cozying up on multiple occasions throughout their relationship. Niall and Hailee split in December 2018.