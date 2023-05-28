NFL Star Josh Allen's Girlfriend: Brittany Split, Hailee Steinfeld Rumors

Moving on? Josh Allen was spotted out in New York City with Hailee Steinfeld amid breakup rumors from longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback and Pitch Perfect actress were walking around the Big Apple on May 25, with Hailee looking cute in a white blazer while her rumored man kept it casual with a white shirt and jeans, according to photos obtained by the New York Post.

Are Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Dating?

While the pair have yet to speak publicly about their rumored romance, photos of Josh and Hailee’s outing showed the two cozying up together. One snap showed the NFL star with his arm around the “Most Girls” songstress as they walked together.

Did Josh Allen and Brittany Williams Break Up?

Josh and Hailee’s dating rumors came nearly a month after eagle-eyed fans speculated that he had split from his longtime love, Brittany. Josh was with the Fresno State University alum for eight years until it appeared that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram in April. It appeared that Brittany had deleted all of her photos with Josh as well. Neither of them has spoken publicly of the split rumors thus far.

Did Hailee Steinfeld Date Niall Horan?

Prior to sparking romance rumors with Josh, the Bumblebee star had a high-profile relationship with former One Direction member Niall Horan from late 2017 until December 2018.

The former flames first met while on the 2017 “Jingle Ball Tour” together. However, it wasn’t until January 2018 that fans started to speculate that they were more than friends.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people, in general, to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” Hailee told Us Weekly at the time, playing coy about the Niall rumors.

In April 2018, their relationship was confirmed after photos of Hailee and Niall sharing a passionate kiss during a Disneyland date surfaced online. At the time, Shawn Mendes weighed in on the relationship, referring to it as “common knowledge” during an interview with Access at the time.

Multiple outlets confirmed their split months later in December 2018. Following the breakup, it appeared that both Hailee and Niall had released songs dedicated to the past romance.

“I think I’ve covered all angles of the relationship from everyone’s point of view, which is good,” the “Slow Hands” crooner told Apple Music in March 2020, when asked if the subject of his songs are aware of the lyrics. “I mean, it’ll probably still sound really selfish, but my idea when I was writing them was that it was written from other people’s angles and stuff. But listen, it’s all good. It’s all good now.”