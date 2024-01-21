Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld, who have been friends since 2013, will be cheering for different teams when the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills face off in the NFL playoffs on Sunday, January 21.

It will be a boyfriend showdown for the stars, as Taylor, 34, is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Hailee, 27, is in a relationship with the Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen. The teams will play each other in Buffalo and fans are expecting Taylor and Hailee to be at Highmark Stadium for the big game.

The pop star has been a staple at Travis’ games this NFL season. While she has mostly attended home games at Arrowhead Stadium, she made trips to New Jersey and Massachusetts for away games in October 2023 and December 2023. Cameras often pan to Taylor in the crowd throughout the game and her romance with Travis, 34, has been highly publicized.

Getty

Hailee and Josh, 27, have been able to keep a bit of a lower profile. However, the Dickinson star has been spotted at Bills games throughout the season and acknowledged her relationship with the quarterback for the first time while on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7.

A reporter asked Hailee how she felt about the Bills’ chances in the game they had that night and she responded, “Real good.” She took notice of the Stefon Diggs jersey that was being held up and added, “Wrong number, though!” The Pitch Perfect alum and NFL star were first linked in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Hailee go way back. The ladies were first photographed together when the “Blank Space” singer attended the premiere of Hailee’s movie Romeo and Juliet in 2013. In 2015, the “Starving” singer was featured in Taylor’s music video for “Bad Blood.” Hailee joined Taylor at the Billboard Music Awards and Video Music Awards to support the star-studded video that year.

Getty

Hailee also attended Taylor’s 1989 tour in 2015 and joined the Grammy winner on stage with other celebrity friends one night. “That, I’ve experienced nothing like,” she admitted. “The whole show we were all super present so that we weren’t going to be missing our cues. So we went backstage and we all got dressed together. It was me, Lena [Dunham], Gigi [Hadid] and Lily [Aldridge]. And Taylor’s up on stage doing her thing, no big deal, just another night. We were all telling each other, ‘Seriously, we’ve got to just take this all in.’ We got up on stage, we got off, and we looked at each other and we were like, ‘What the hell just happened?’ I don’t remember a thing. I’m pretty sure I just blacked out.”